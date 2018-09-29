Newcastle West bidding to win National Enterprise Town title

NEWCASTLE West will put its best foot forward this Thursday in a bid to claim the title of National Enterprise Town.

It is one of 90 towns shortlisted for this year’s Bank of Ireland sponsored competition which carries a total prize fund of €157,000. The competition aims to promote enterprise by bringing business and community groups together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.Tralee won the title last year.

The judges are expected in Newcastle West this Thursday for the three-hour judging session which will be broken down into a 30-minute presentation by the town, followed by a 30-minute question and answer session. Twenty minutes are then allowed for the judges to meet people socially, followed by 80 minutes to visit and view key initiatives selected by the organising committee. The judging session ends with a 20-minute slot for comments and wrap-up.

Preparations for the competition have been going on in Newcastle West for several weeks and include an opening five-minute film of the town.

Representatives from the Development Association, Chamber of Commerce, Business Association and others have also prepared presentations putting forward the strongest possible case for the town. Jim Long, owner of the Longcourt House Hotel is expected to be one of the speakers.

Local businesses have responded to the challenge and will have displays in place for the judging which is expected to happen in the afternoon.