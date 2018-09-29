Limerick hurling win prompts ‘amazing gesture of generosity’ by JP McManus

THE CHAIRMAN of Limerick County Board has described the donation of €3.2m by JP McManus to the GAA as “an amazing gesture of generosity”.

The €3.2 million donation was made on the back of Limerick’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship win in August.

The Limerick man donated a total of €100,000 to each county board (€3.2 million in total), to be split evenly among clubs in each county.

The 66 GAA clubs across Limerick are to share in the €100,000 which was received by Limerick County Board on Monday.

“What an amazing gesture of generosity from our own JP McManus gifting every county board in the country €100,000 for distribution to every GAA club in the country,” said county board chairman John Cregan.

Secretary of Limerick County Board Mike O’Riordan said: “On behalf of the clubs in Limerick a huge thank you to Mr JP McManus and his family for their very generous gift to our clubs.”

Mr McManus wrote a letter to each county board asking for the cash to be divided among clubs. The typed letter on Martinstown Stud headed paper was delivered on Monday with a cheque for €100,000 signed by Mr McManus.

Mr McManus wrote of how the win “has given a tremendous boost to the county and has elevated the spirits of the entire Limerick community at home and abroad”.

“The goodwill and many messages of congratulations from every part of the country has been extremely heartwarming and the very sporting reaction of our fellow finalists Galway is gratefully acknowledged,” wrote Mr McManus

“For our family, Noreen and I, our children and their spouses, John and Emma, Sue-Ann and Cian, Kieran and Anne-Marie, the Limerick success gave us enormous excitement and pleasure,” continued Mr McManus before describing the hurling victory as “a once in a lifetime experience”.

He said the donation was for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country.