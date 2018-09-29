Limerick garda chief supports call for new regulation on sale of second-hand vehicles

A MOTION calling for stricter laws governing the sale of second-hand vehicles was passed at the recent meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Commitee.

The motion, submitted by Cllr Stephen Keary, said new legislation should require any purchase to be “legally recorded” before the vehicle changes hands.

The former mayor said the need for such laws was highlighted by a recent incident in Croagh following which a car was seized by gardai who had been alerted to the suspicious behaviour of a number of men.

He said it was later established the vehicle had been sold in County Tipperary but that there was no record available of who the purchasers were.

“In the event of any vehicle being sold on, I do not believe that vehicle should change hands until the purchaser is handed the original documentation recording the sale or transaction. If it takes a week or two so be it.” he said.

Supporting the motion, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said the issue of cars changing hands and people not knowing where they have gone to or who owns them is a “constant problem”.

He agreed that existing laws need to be strengthened and he commented that technological developments such as smartphone apps – may also be utilised in some way to address to problem in future

The motion, which was passed unanimously was seconded by Cllr Gerard Mitchell.