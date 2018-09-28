Limerick man faces 30 theft charges from account controlled by parish priest

A COUNTY Limerick man has been charged with thirty counts of theft from a Community Council bank account controlled by the parish priest.

John Lonergan, aged 55, of Knockainey, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Kilmallock Court.

The 30 alleged offences under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act are from Fr Liam Holmes who held a bank account on behalf of Knockainey Community Council.

It is alleged Mr Lonergan cashed cheques purporting to be from the parish priest. They are alleged to have taken place on dates between 2009 and 2017 at a location at Main Street, Hospital.

Detective Garda Chris Cowan, of Bruff Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Lonergan on the morning of the court for the purpose of charging him.

The court heard that Mr Lonergan’s reply to the 30 charges after caution was: “I am guilty of these things”.

Det Garda Cowan said there was no objection to bail by the State. Mr Lonergan was represented by Brendan Gill, solicitor, during the brief hearing in Kilmallock Court.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

The case was adjourned until October 26 for service of the book of evidence.