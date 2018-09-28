Walking Limerick’s bridges for breast cancer with proceeds for UHL unit

MEMBERS of the public are invited to take part in a major charity event, where people will walk the three bridges of Limerick city in aid of the symptomatic breast cancer unit at University Hospital Limerick.

The 3km “3 for 3” walk will start and finish at the Hook & Ladder cafe, on Sarsfield Street, on Sunday, October 7 at 3pm.

Consultant breast and general surgeon, Shona Tormey said one in nine women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, with incidences increasing after 50 years.

“Being breast aware means knowing what is normal for you, checking your breasts at regular intervals, and discussing your concerns with your GP if you are concerned about symptoms or findings.

“Your GP will refer you to a symptomatic breast unit if appropriate. Triple assessment is performed at the clinic if necessary with clinical review, mammogram, ultrasound and biopsies performed in the clinic,” she said this week.

Registration is €10, register online at hookandladder.ie, pop into any Hook & Ladder cafe or call 061 413778.