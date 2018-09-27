Limerick gardai urge women to ‘think like thieves’ when out

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to women to make sure their handbags and purses are secure and kept close to their person when out and about in the city.

In one recent incident, a lady who was in a lift at a hotel had her purse taken from her handbag while in another incident, a lady who was standing in a queue at a shop in the city centre had her phone taken from her bag.

“In both of these cases the thief was close enough to simply reach out and pick the purse or phone from the handbag,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“It’s in situations like these where people are standing very close to you that you must be on your guard. These thieves look like you and I and are very, very quick.

“You must think like a thief and take security measures which will make taking your property as difficult as possible for that thief,” she added.