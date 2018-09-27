Man, 23, remains in hospital one month after double-stabbing in Limerick city

A YOUNG MAN remains in hospital with head injuries, more than five weeks after a serious double stabbing incident in Limerick city.

The man, aged 23, received stab wounds to the head by a male in the early hours of August 20, at Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition was treated as critical for a number of weeks. It is understood that the victim’s condition has since improved.

Another man, aged 22, received stab wounds but was discharged from Cork University Hospital a number of days later.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident.