Limerick’s Neo Natal unit: ‘Hidden heroes offer strength and care where needed most’

Mother of premature twins, Annette Cregan from Murroe, celebrates the staff at of the Limerick NeoNatal Unit:

I have sat down to write this many times, each edit and adjustment still not coming close to achieving what I set out to achieve: to put into words my gratitude to a wonderful group of people - the nurses and staff of Limerick NeoNatal Unit.

I could tell you a long story of ‘our journey’, I could write about the gut-wrenching, gnawing pain and worry we experienced, of all the highs and lows that occurred, but everyone has had troubles, everyone has had hard times.

Instead, I want to celebrate and champion the amazing women who work in Neo.

My pregnancy was not extraordinary. A bit of morning sickness (or all day sickness) a bit of out-of-nowhere hunger. My bump wasn’t very big, but everyone told me I was ‘neat’.

The only big deal, as it were, was that I was going to have twins. The extraordinariness began when I was just over 27 weeks pregnant with a routine trip to my consultant.

He was a bit concerned. In hindsight he was more concerned than we realised, and sent me for those steroid injections that you hear about and another scan after the weekend.

It was at this scan that the saga that was to last five long months began. The babies were going to have to enter this world sooner than we thought as one little twin wasn’t growing or receiving enough blood through the placenta (it was far more complicated than that but it’s the easiest way to explain it).

Thus began our journey with the Neonatal Unit of Limerick Maternity Hospital. Oddly, it was to become the scariest and the safest place I have ever been.

Sometimes it went from scary to safe and back again in one day - in one hour.

Anna and Aoibheann entered the world via C-section on the 6th of September 2017, weighing in at 650g and 1030g respectively.

I can remember seeing them for the first time and thinking how much like actual babies they looked. I’m not sure what I really expected. I can also remember this tiny little cry emanating from Anna - I couldn’t actually believe that someone so tiny could make any noise at all. They were whisked off to the Neo-natal ward where months of turmoil began.

From the outset, the nurses in Neo were incredible, outstanding, exceptional. These words don’t do them any justice.

They are legends, superheroes worthy of masses amount of praise and recognition. But that is the very thing, no one really knows they are there.

No one knows about the work they do; saving babies lives, knowing what each baby wants and needs just by looking at them, knowing how to speak to petrified mams and dads and help them come to terms with what is happening.

No one knows about the skills, expertise and determination that these nurses have. No one except the parents who find their worlds turned upside down when they enter the locked, double doors of the Neo.

It’s just you and those nurses. No other family members or friends can visit. So you really begin to rely on them and confide in them.

The Neo became our home for the next 148 days and the nurses became our family. 148 days of being there once if not twice daily. At first being petrified by every beep, every fluctuating number on a screen. Hearing the beeps when you tried to sleep at night. Over time becoming immune to the noises and beeps - so much so that my husband and I would play a game where we could mimic the beeps and what they represented.

You learn to recognise every nurse’s voice over the phone; you greet them by name when you phone at 3am to see how your babies are. You learn a whole new language - from the various forms of breathing support to medicines to terms to describe bowel movements - who knew poo could be described as foamy?!

Put simply, Neo is hard. It is overwhelming. Some days are full of excitement, joy and celebration. Others are just torturous, plain and simple. Some days you take many steps forward only to move back just as quickly the next day.

Nothing teaches you more about determination and resilience than watching a tiny baby fight to grow. Not only are the nurses my heroes but so too are my two little girls.

What stuck out to me the most is how unaware people are of the unit and its staff. These women are nothing short of angels. They are so special. They go over and above every single day.

Who else do you know who would run down a corridor in front of you to make sure your baby wasn’t put back into their incubator before you got there? Who else would hold your hand as your watched your little baby be put into an ambulance to travel to Crumlin?

Who else would write a Christmas card to your twin at home from your twin in hospital? Who else would sit on their haunches and sing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to your little baby even when they weren’t responsible for them that day?

Who else would bring you back a goody bag from Pippa’s Fashion Factory? Who else would cry with happiness with you when your baby left hospital after 148 days?

I want to thank the nurses for all that they have done for us. The reasons to thank them are endless but these are just a few reasons why we will be forever indebted to those beautiful souls;

Thank you for knowing how much information we could handle in those early days

Thank you for making us get stuck in from the beginning, even when we were scared we would break our little babies.

Thank you for being open and honest with us.

Thank you for translating the medical jargon of the doctors, especially when we had smiled and nodded as they spoke – as if we were taking it all in!

Thank you for answering all our questions.

Thank you for caring about how we (the parents) were doing.

Thanks you for cuddling our babies when we weren’t there.

Thank you for the random chats around the incubators.

Thank you for being as excited as us at each milestone the girls reached.

Thank you for all the firsts, first cuddles, first nappies, first baths, first bottle feeds and our first Christmas

Most especially, thank you for our babies who, today, are amazing, funny, happy one year olds.