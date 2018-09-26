Limerick man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography

A COUNTY Limerick man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The male, aged in his thirties, cannot be named for legal reasons. He appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Kilmallock Court. Detective Garda Patrick Bambrick gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the defendant at Bruff Garda Station.

“He made no reply to the charges after caution,” said Det Garda Bambrick.

He faces two charges. On dates between July 2010 and January 2011, at a location in County Limerick, it is alleged he produced child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

On December 12, 2011, the male is accused of possessing child pornography, namely 44 images of naked children under the age of 17. The charges are contrary to Section 5(1) and 6(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

The accused was released on bail on his own bond of €300.

Det Garda Bambrick applied for two bail conditions. The defendant is to sign on twice a week at Bruff Garda Station and must give a new mobile number to the detective if he changes it.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said DPP’s directions are for trial on indictment. Brendan Gill, solicitor for the male, applied for reporting restrictions due to the nature of the case.

The case was adjourned for a month for service of the book of evidence.