Wok and roll: Limerick karaoke takeaway gets the planning seal of approval

A PROTECTED structure in the city centre will soon become a karaoke clubhouse and Asian food takeaway, after the development received planning approval from Limerick City and County Council.

A Zhiyuan Yu submitted an application for a ground floor restaurant, conversion of first floor office space to a karaoke clubroom, and second floor karaoke clubrooms on May 22.

The unique red-brick Johnsgate House building, situated on John Street and Cabbage Market, was built sometime in the 1880s.

The planning authority sought further information from the applicant, including the restaurant menu and evidence of soundproofing for the karaoke clubrooms.

After both additional information was issued to the planning authority on August 24, the green light was given to the project on September 19.

As part of the approval, the council has laid out 14 conditions under which the karaoke-takeaway can be developed. Most of the conditions centre around the preservation of the building.

According to the conditions, all people involved in the development must be aware of the protected structure status of the building; all works must be supervised by a conservation architect; the historic fabric of the building must be protected; and that historic elements shall be protected from damage and theft.

The Johnsgate House was previously used for a doctor’s surgery.

According to the planning files, there were no objections to the proposed karaoke clubroom and takeaway site.

It is understood the business will be called Hot Pot & Karaoke.