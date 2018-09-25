Elective activity cancelled due to ‘high volumes of patients’ at University Hospital Limerick

ELECTIVE treatment and surgery has been “curtailed” at University Hospital Limerick as it is dealing with high volumes of patients this week.

This Tuesday morning, there were 63 patients being treated on emergency department trolleys and on additional beds on the wards at the Dooradoyle hospital.

The UL Hospitals Group is now appealing to members of the public to consider their care options before going to the emergency department at UHL.

“The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

“UL Hospitals apologises for any distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the ED at UHL, and we would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation.

“Elective activity scheduled for UHL on Tuesday and Wednesday has been curtailed, with the exception of cancer, cardiac and other urgent procedures. We apologise for any inconvenience but this measure is necessary to meet the demand in emergency presentations,” a spokesperson said in a statement this Tuesday evening.

People have been advised to attend the emergency department unless it is necessary.

“Injury Units in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are open for appropriate injuries. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John's Hospital.

“Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.”