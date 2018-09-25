Gardai investigate criminal damage at houses in Limerick city estate

GARDAI have launched a probe into a number of criminal damage incidents at a housing estate in Limerick city at the weekend.

A male damaged property at houses in Seven Oaks, Old Cork Road at around 4am on Sunday, September 23.

It is understood that the individual broke a house window using a hammer.

CCTV footage of the incident has been harvested, and gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the matter.

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061 214340.