Gardai investigate criminal damage at houses in Limerick city estate

GARDAI have launched a probe into a number of criminal damage incidents at a housing estate in Limerick city at the weekend. 

A male damaged property at houses in Seven Oaks, Old Cork Road at around 4am on Sunday, September 23. 

It is understood that the individual broke a house window using a hammer. 

CCTV footage of the incident has been harvested, and gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the matter. 

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061 214340. 