Family’s living hell in Limerick city estate as youths cause havoc

A LIMERICK city family has spoken out about how they are living in fear because of a spike in antisocial behaviour in their area.

The “long-term” residents of Garryowen say that they have had to take measures to ensure their safety in their home, such as installing CCTV cameras and grills on the windows at the front of their house.

They sy that young vandals throw “all sorts of objects” at their house, including stones, metal, and pieces of waste.

The family’s waste collection wheelie bin has also been thrown at their house by youths.

“It’s usually young people, from the age of 10 up to about 17 or 18, maybe even older. It needs to be stopped,” said one of the residents, who asked not to be named.

“They throw things at our house and they step inside my private property. We’ve had pieces of rubbish and metal car parts thrown at the house. There are stones taken out of the neighbours’ front gardens and thrown at our house. We get all sorts of objects,” he added.

The resident said that a dash cam was also stolen from his car, which was parked outside his house.

One of the residents said that a heavy item was even thrown at her while she was out walking.

“I have a child going to school and it’s having an effect on her. I had a full can of dog food thrown at me when I was collecting the child from school. What parent wants their child going through that?” the resident said.

“It’s a total lack of respect and no parental control,” she added.

“We are long term residents of Garryowen, we own our house. We feel at times like we’re living in limbo. We are the ones suffering. It seems like the guards have their hands tied. Councillors come around looking for votes. We need someone to do something.”

The family now stay mostly inside the house for fear of being targeted, they said.

“We have had to put CCTV outside our house. We have had to put cages on our windows. Why should we have to live like that in our own homes?

“You have to watch yourself and your family. I remember years ago everyone would be out of their houses, everyone knew each other and looked out for each other. No one comes out of their house now, everyone just stays inside because it’s safer.”

“Garryowen has gotten very bad, usually the evening from seven onwards. The people of Garryowen would want to wake up,” added the resident.