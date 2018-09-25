Limerick's Metro Mayor sets up support group for family carers

THE METROPOLITAN Mayor of Limerick will convene a unique support group for “isolated and vulnerable” family carers at City Hall this week.

Mayor Daniel Butler said the purpose of the event is to reach out to and connect parent carers in Limerick at the event, which will take place at Merchant’s Quay at 10.30am this Thursday.

“I made contact with Family Carers Ireland and I said that I would like to do something for parents who are also carers because they might not view themselves as carers; they might just view themselves as parents. They said they actually looking at it themselves at the same time. It was perfectly timed. And it turns out that there is serious interest out there amongst the parents,” he told the Leader.

Family Carers Ireland is a voluntary organisation for family carers in the home nationwide.

He said that parents who are carers are “very isolated” and are often caring for children on their own.

“And bringing them into the council chamber is also bringing them into the centre of Limerick democracy and to the centre of where everything happens for the city,” he said.

He said it may be the first support group meeting of its kind in the country. At least 30 people will be in attendance.

“My focus this year is to create things and make things happen. Not just to open things or speak at events. I want to walk from the year with a bit of a legacy, and hopefully this will be one of them.”

Family Carers Ireland provide a range of supports and services to carers, including peer led support groups.

There are approximately 355,000 unpaid carers in Ireland and they save the State €10 billion each year.

All family carers are invited to attend the event this Thursday.