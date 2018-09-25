Limerick man placed on probation for breaching terms of Safety Order

A YOUNG man who attempted to assault his mother during an incident at her home last Christmas has been placed on probation for twelve months.

The 21-year-old defendant admitted breaching the terms of a Safety Order during an incident which happened on December 10, 2017.

Limerick District Court was told gardai went to the woman’s home in the Rhebogue area after another individual called to Henry Street garda station and played a video recording of the incident.

Garda Brian Grogan said the woman had a number of scratches and was “visibly shaken” when they spoke with her at her home a short time later.

The woman informed gardai there was a safety order in existence and she complained her son had threatened her and attempted to assault her.

The defendant, who has a number of minor previous convictions, was arrested in the area a short time later.

He was detained and subsequently charged and brought before the district court.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said there have been no difficulties since the incident and that his client is back living with his mother at her request.

The injured party, he added, was present in court and was willing to “follow through” on her civic duty.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant suffers from addiction problems and that he has attended rehab on a number of occasions in recent years.

“He has had a difficult past with tablets and cannabis,” said solicitor Tom Kiely who added that what happened was a “wake up call” for his client.

The defendant, he added, has also attended counselling, a detox programme and is actively seeking employment.

Imposing sentence, the judge noted the defendant’s guilty plea, his cooperation with gardai and the attitude of his mother.

Judge O’Leary also noted there have been no further incidents and that the 21-year-old has moved back-in with his mother.

Imposing a 12-month Probation Order, the judge said: “He’s getting his chance now”.