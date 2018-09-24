Limerick's Laurel Hill Coláiste tops University league table for fifth successive year

LIMERICK'S Hill Coláiste FCJ, where 96.4% of the girls progress to university, is the top secondary school in Ireland for a record fifth successive year according to The Sunday Times Best Schools Guide.

The annual Sunday Times survey is described as the definitive guide to the country’s top 400 secondary schools. It measures the progression of all second-level students over a three-year period – from 2015 to 2017 – to universities and institutes of technology.

In 2014, Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ was the first Gaelcholáiste (Irish-language school) to top of The Sunday Times Best Schools Guide since the paper’s annual Parent Power survey began in 2003. Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ is also the only non-fee-paying school to top the Sunday Times league table over the past 13 years.

The 409-pupil girls’ Gaelcholáiste has been the top school in Munster (excluding Cork) for eight out of the past 14 years.

A number of other local schools also fared well in the guide including Glenstal Abbey, where over 75.5% progressed to university making it 22nd in the league table. Next local school was Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, a fraction behind on 75.4%.

Next local school was Crescent College Comprehensive on 73.4% and Castletroy on 65%.