Limerick woman badly hurt in crash a decade ago is put off the road

A woman who was badly injured in a car accident over 10 years ago was disqualified from driving for no insurance in Limerick.

Bridget McLoughlin, aged 36, of Bohergar, Brittas, pleaded guilty to the offence at Main Street, Murroe, on December 22, 2017. Kilmallock Court heard that she has a previous conviction for drink driving.

Sabina Hegerty, solicitor for Ms McLoughlin, said her client was involved in a road traffic accident in 2006.

“She broke her back and her legs. She got an adapted car. Her father was the main driver, she was the disabled passenger. Her father died a year and a half ago. She was disqualified for a time. Difficulties arose transferring the insurance from being the disabled passenger to the driver,” said Ms Hegerty.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked what would have happened if the person in the other car involved in the accident in 2006 didn’t have insurance. Judge O’Leary said the defendant knew in 2017 that she didn’t have insurance.

Ms Hegerty said Ms McLoughlin’s family have stepped in to bring the children “to and fro”.

“The car is parked up. She has a different solicitor’s firm to get the insurance sorted,” said Ms Hegerty.

Judge O’Leary said Ms McLoughlin was well aware of the consequences [of driving without insurance] “especially what she has been through”.

Ms Hegerty said her client is “trying to get her life back on track”. Ms McLoughlin was fined €400 and disqualified from driving for two years.