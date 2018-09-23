Limerick car crash caused by rock climber due to sun’s glare

THE SUN’S glare caused a traffic accident, Kilmallock Court heard.

Shane Keating, aged 32, of Delmere, Enfield, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to careless driving. Sergeant Michelle Leahy said it occurred at 1.10pm on October 27, 2017 at Burke’s Cross, Galbally.

“He was driving out of a minor junction and collided with a car on the main road. Following the impact the car he hit collided with a telegraph pole. There were a number of injuries. The defendant said he looked right but didn’t see anything in the glare,” said Sgt Leahy.

William Hughes, solicitor for Mr Keating, said his client’s interests are rock climbing and classical music.

“He was heading to Galtymore to go rock climbing. He came to a T-junction. He moved out as he didn’t see anything in the glare. While the injuries were serious it was fortunate they were not more serious.

“He is a very quiet man and this has had a profound effect on him. He hasn’t been rock climbing since as he is unsure about driving on country roads. He was unfamiliar with the road, made an error and he apologises,” said Mr Hughes. Mr Keating was fined €400.