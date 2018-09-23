Limerick gardai follow ‘lead’ to property stolen off site

A MAN who asked could if he take loose timber from a building site stole a roll of lead, Kilmallock Court heard.

Damian Hackett, aged 34, of The Meadows, Ros Fearna, Murroe, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on October 25, 2017, the defendant went to a building site at Liscreagh, Murroe.

“He asked the workers if he could take some loose timber and they agreed.

“Afterwards they noticed there was a roll of lead, valued at €150, missing. They contacted gardai,” said Sgt Leahy.

The court heard that gardai went to the home of Mr Hackett and recovered the roll of lead.

“He made full admissions. He has 25 previous convictions,” said Sgt Leahy.

Sabina Hegerty, solicitor for Mr Hackett, said her client has instructed her to apologise.

“He had permission to take the timber and took the lead as well. The lead was recovered quickly.

“When the gardai called to his house he said, “You are here for the lead” and gave it back. He apologises. He has two children and one on the way,” said Ms Hegerty.

The solicitor said her client suffers from depression and handed in a letter to Judge Marian O’Leary.

The judge imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended for two years and fined Mr Hackett €200.