Limerick gardai praise lady for checking out and reporting bogus callers to homes

LIMERICK Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch has thanked a lady in Castleconnell for reporting a bogus caller.

“I think that this is a great example of a member of a community watching out for others. This lady reported that men in a van were calling from house to house, claiming to be from a particular utility company and taking metre readings. The reporting lady had the sense to contact the company and she was told that there should be nobody from that company doing readings in her area,” said Sgt Leetch.

“The lady that reported this has given me the opportunity to caution other people in the Limerick area about this bogus caller and I would like to thank her,” she continued.

Sgt Leetch stressed that nobody has the right to enter your home unless you know exactly who they are and why they need to gain entry.

“I would advise anybody who feels vulnerable to not open the door but ask the person to leave their business card. If you feel uneasy ring your nearest neighbour and the gardai,” said Sgt Leetch.