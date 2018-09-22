Lucky Limerick punter swaps 25c for €8,250!

LIMERICK punters’ good luck at the bookies is continuing this weekend, with the news one better won €8,250 on a stake of just 25c.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the tiny accumulator in one of BoyleSports’ betting shops in Co Limerick on Friday and picked four numbers to be drawn in the main EuroMillions draw.

With numbers 5, 7, 21 and 25 all written on the docket, the odds offered on all four rolling out of the machine that evening amounted to a staggering 33,000/1.

But the luck was in and all four dropped, allowing them to return to the shop and pick up an astounding total of €8,250.25, which included the return of their miniscule stake.

Boyle Sports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons said: “Our Lotto customer was ambitious to say the least, but fair play to them with odds of 33,000/1 sitting there to be shot at. We can’t think of any better way to invest some loose change, so we would like to send sincere congratulations down to Limerick and say well done to the latest winner to catch us out with their lucky numbers.”

It’s the second time in as many weeks that a Limerick punter has struck it lucky. Last weekend, a confident customer walked out of their local Boyle Sports store with €18,672.45 following a €2.50 accumulator and a 50c Lucky 15 on the same four selections across a number of races in the English venues of Doncaster, Sandown and Chester.