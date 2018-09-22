Outstanding Limerick sportspeople inducted into UL's Hall of Fame

EIGHT outstanding sportspeople were inducted into the University of Limerick’s Sports Hall of Fame this Saturday.

It brings to 31 the number of athletes honoured as UL Sports Hall of Fame members since its launch in 2013.

The Hall of Fame serves as a permanent tribute to, and recognition of, the many outstanding sporting achievements of past and present members of the UL campus community for excellence in achievement and/or service to sport.

Among those being inducted are Munster legend Paul O’Connell, GAA stars Martin Comerford, Valerie Mulcahy and Anna Geary, plus athletes Gary Ryan, Rosemary Ryan and Dr Tom Comyns.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said: “These eight individuals will be remembered for their achievements, their commitment to excellence and the inspiration they provide to our next generations of athletes. They have reached the pinnacle of their sporting careers and have earned our highest esteem and gratitude for their contribution to UL Sport and I would like to give my congratulations to all of this year's inductees.”