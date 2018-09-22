Limerick man who had no insurance was living in his car

A COUNTY Limerick man caught driving without insurance was living in the car, Kilmallock Court heard.

Patrick Hennessy, aged 24, of Ballyroe Upper, Kilfinane, pleaded guilty to the offence on the Kilfinane Road on February 25, 2018.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Garda John Curtin observed the defendant driving.

“The defendant parked on the side of the road. There were three other males in the car. Mr Hennessy admitted driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized by gardai,” said Sgt Leahy.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Hennessy, said his client accepted he wasn’t insured.

“He had a run-in with his family and was living in a car for a week. He bought the car for small money. He isn’t driving at the moment. He works in horticulture and is very hard-working. He is a single gentleman and apologises.

“He needed a roof over his head. He has no car now,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary exercised her discretion not to disqualify him from driving. She fined Mr Hennessy €400 for driving without insurance.

“If he comes back before me again for no insurance it will be a four-year disqualification,” said Judge O’Leary.