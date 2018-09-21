'Fraudulent landlord': Student rental scam in Limerick referred to tenancy authorities

A University of Limerick student was operating as a fraudulent landlord and scamming his fellow students, the Limerick Leader has learned.

Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) proceedings have been taken after several students’ cases were referred to the body. A number of students have not yet been refunded their deposits, some of which were paid more than a year ago for lettings that never materialised, it is understood.

The Limerick Leader has seen an RTB determination order relating to one case taken against the student. It is understood that several other cases are currently in the process of mediation.

In the determination order seen by the Limerick Leader, the student was ordered to pay €1,550 to the affected party, which includes a security deposit and one month’s rent.

The student was also ordered to pay a further €200 in damages as a consequence for breaching his legal obligations.

It is understood the student claimed to own a number of houses in the same area in Castletroy and would typically give students a tour of the property he was living in at the time.

Students would then pay a deposit and when it was time to move in, they would be given an excuse as to why the letting was delayed.

The student was also operating a letting agency via a website, for landlords who wanted to rent out rooms or small houses for digs.

This website appears to no longer be in operation.

One source commended UL for taking swift action and dealing with the issue in a timely manner when the situation began to escalate in 2017.

When contacted for a statement, UL said it could not comment on individual cases.

A new online accommodation portal was launched last year by the university, where local landlords can list properties for rent, according to Ellen Fitzmaurice, general manager of Student Living with UL Campus Life Services.

“Our students are our absolute priority, therefore in the event where we receive negative feedback from students regarding listed accommodation options, it is our policy to withdraw the listing to prevent further negative experiences.”

A campaign launched in 2016 to develop digs in the area has lead to 250 more student beds, she added.

“Our staff are on hand to assist and help with any accommodation queries students may have.”

A spokesperson for the RTB said: “The RTB cannot comment on the individual circumstances of cases."

“There are clear rights and responsibilities in relation to deposits which is one of the most common dispute cases brought to the RTB.”

“A security deposit is considered the lawful property of the tenant, unless the landlord established a right to some or all of it.”

Threshold, the housing charity, advises students to avoid rental scams by staying away from offers that appear too good to be true, to never agree to rent a property without viewing it first, to avoid paying in cash and ensure the keys to the letting work.

Students are also advised to make sure they have proper contact details for the landlord and to never transfer funds without checking their bona fides.