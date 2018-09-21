Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick ‘unfair’ on staff and patients

MINISTER for Health Simon Harris has been accused of “ignoring” the overcrowding crisis at University Hospital Limerick, following high numbers of patients on trolleys this week.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Tuesday morning, there were 69 patients being treated on emergency department trolleys and on additional beds or wards at UHL.

On Monday, there were 56 patients on trolleys. This Wednesday, there were 52 patients on trolleys. On all three days, UHL had the highest rate of overcrowding in the country.

This Thursday, there were 42 patients on trolleys and 49 this Friday.

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan said that he sought a meeting with Minister Harris to discuss ways to assuage the problem at UHL.

“Because it’s abundantly clear his plan for our local hospital is failing, and failing miserably. I’m yet to hear back from the Minister for Health.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that the trolley crisis in University Hospital Limerick is being totally ignored by the Minister, and continues to escalate to a completely unacceptable level,” he said.

Deputy Quinlivan added: “The people of Limerick City deserve quality healthcare like every other citizen, yet people are being constantly packed into UHL in an incredibly unsafe manner. The 69 patients on trolleys in UHL today (Tuesday) are more than all those in Wexford, Waterford, Kerry, Sligo, Mayo, Cavan, and Kilkenny hospitals combined.”

He said the level of overcrowding in Limerick is “incredibly unfair” on patients, families, and on the staff and nurses “who have to work in these very difficult circumstances”.

“Minister Harris has far failed to deal with the issues that are causing this emergency. These are the issues of recruitment and retention of staff, capacity - failure to reopen closed beds, adequate step down facilities, and proper primary and community care,” he said in a statement.

He said the Minister must intervene “before the situation escalates”.