Limerick firm submit final tender for National Broadband Plan

THE Limerick firm which is the last bidder standing for the National Broadband Plan has submitted its final tender to government.

National Broadband Ireland, the name associated with the Granahan McCourt led consortium bidding for the multi-million euro plan submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

David McCourt, the chief executive of this firm has previously told the Limerick Leader that jobs will be created at enet’s headquarters in Plassey if his proposal gets the green light.

Indeed, enet, which is Ireland’s largest open-access network operator and the company who manage the state-owned Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), will be an integral part of the ongoing operation of the network when built.

The firm has teamed up with former mobile phone giant Nokia, with a variety of partners also at construction stage.

Mr McCourt said: “We are delighted to submit our final tender to the Department, which is a significant milestone for the development of broadband infrastructure in Ireland. We have assembled a world-class team with financial resources, unrivalled construction expertise and proven experience of operational capabilities to deliver this project for the Irish Government and for the citizens in rural Ireland.”

The National Broadband Plan will be the largest-ever telecommunications procurement undertaken by the state and aims to radically transform the country’s broadband landscape through the delivery of quality, affordable broadband to premises in all parts of Ireland that cannot currently access high speed service.