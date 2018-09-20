Bail refused at Limerick court after elderly woman’s handbag robbed

A MAN who is accused of robbing a handbag from an elderly woman in broad daylight in Limerick was apprehended thanks to the assistance of members of the public who witnessed the incident.

Shane Ryan-Casey, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was refused bail after gardai expressed concerns he would commit further offences and would not appear in court if released.

Detective Garda Paul Crowley of Roxboro Road station told Limerick District Court the accused man is a “volatile and dangerous individual with a history of violence”.

Opposing a bail application, he said it will be alleged the defendant approached the 69-year-old as she was walking at St Nessans Road, Dooradoyle – near the Crescent Shopping Centre – at around 3pm September 12, last.

“He took hold of her handbag and ran (with the bag) across the road to Ballykeefe Estate,” he told Judge Marian O’Leary.

A number of witnesses followed the culprit and gave a detailed description to gardai who responded quickly.

The detective said Mr Ryan-Casey, who was found hiding in bushes a short time later, is alleged to have had the stolen handbag in his possession when arrested.

The victim, he said, was not physically injured during the incident but was “shook up” by her ordeal.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who has addiction issues, was intoxicated when arrested and was declared unfit by a doctor and could not be questioned for several hours following his arrest.

She told the court he was willing to abide by any conditions imposed on him if granted bail.

Detective Garda Crowley rejected this assertion saying he did not believe he would comply with any conditions.

Having formally refused bail under the provisions of the Bail Act, Judge O’Leary remanded the defendant in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions..

A file is currently being prepared by investigating gardai and will be forwarded to the DPP in the coming weeks.