Man appears in court after cash stolen from donations box at Limerick Mosque

A PAKISTANI national was granted bail after he appeared in court charged in relation to a break-in at a Limerick city Mosque.

Muhammed Sheyrayer, aged 30, who has an address in Portlaoise is accused of stealing €20 from a donations box at the Limerick Islamic Cultural Centre in Dooradoyle on May 31, 2015.

The defendant is also charged with immigration offences which are alleged to have happened earlier this month.

At Limerick District Court, Sergeant Donal Cronin said the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to the summary disposal of the case in the district court.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to Mr Sheyrayer complying with certain conditions.

He was ordered to live at specified address and he must sign on at his local garda station once a week.