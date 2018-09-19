Car seized after Limerick gardai stop motorist who was disqualified for ten years
The driver was stopped for holding a mobile phone but gardai discovered they had been disqualified for over 10 years Picture: @GardaTraffic
A MOTORIST is due in court after Limerick’s Roads Policing Unit stopped a car and discovered the driver has been banned for over ten years.
The driver was stopped by gardai for holding a mobile phone. The Garda Mobility App then showed the motorist has been disqualified for over 10 years.
The car was seized and a court appearance is to follow, according to gardai.
