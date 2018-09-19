Terminally-ill Limerick woman’s High Court action adjourned to 2019

A TERMINALLY-ill Limerick woman’s High Court action over the alleged misreading of her smear tests has been adjourned until late January.

Ruth Morrissey, of Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, and her husband Paul are suing the HSE and two laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and MedLab Pathology over alleged failure to correctly interpret, report and diagnose smears carried out in 2009 and 2012.

Ms Morrissey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, and was told in early 2018 that the cancer had recurred and was terminal.

Lawyers for the Morrisseys asked the judge, Mr Justice Kevin Cross to adjourn the case after receiving updated reports from defendants which included, they said, an “essay” in relation to the general cancer screening programme.

The reports include an expert opinion that the claimant’s cancer had nothing to do with the previous smears. The court was told the case was meant to take four weeks, but it might take double that time.

Lawyers for the HSE and Quest Diagnostics did not oppose the adjournment application. MedLab said they wanted the case to be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, according to reports.

The hearing will resume on January 29.