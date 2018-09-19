Limerick gardai issue warning as cash stolen from youth who agreed to buy phone

GARDAI in Limerick are warning people who buy second-hand products online to be cautious when meeting the seller in person.

It follows an incident during which a sum of money was stolen from a young man who arranged to meet another man who was selling a phone.

“The phone had been advertised on a website and a price and a meeting was arranged between the two,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“At the time of the meeting the buyer of the phone was counting out the cash when the other male grabbed the cash ran to a car and drove off,” she added.

Sgt Leetch says buyers should be cautious and suspicious when dealing with people they don’t know.

“Don’t go alone, note the registration number of the car in which they arrive in. Ask to examine the item before you present any cash,” she said.

Gardai are also urging retailers to ensure staff have somewhere secure to store their personal property.

The appeal follows an incident during which a phone belonging to a member of staff was stolen from a premises in the city centre.

“Staff members must be very careful of their personal property while at work. If lockers are provided, use them and lock them,” said the spokesperson.