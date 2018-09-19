Second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled due to Storm Ali

THE second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

A decision to cancel the event has been taken by the NPA this Tuesday morning.

The opening had initially been delayed to 11am and then to 12pm due to strong winds from Storm Ali. Offaly is under a Met Eireann Status Orange Weather Warning.

Thousands of visitors had made their way to the site but they have now been told the event will not be taking place.

More to follow.