Limerick burglary suspect ordered to stay out of city centre

A FILE will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following an early morning burglary in the city centre last week.

Paul Foran, aged 36, who has an address at North Claughan Road, Garryowen, was released on bail after he appeared before Limerick District Court.

Garda John Sheehan told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant replied “I’m sorry’ after he was formally charged with burglary relating to an incident in the early hours of September 13.

Mr Foran was arrested at 5.10am – shortly after gardai were alerted to a break-in at the PC Repair Centre on William Street.

Sergeant John Moloney said there was no objection to bail subject to the defendant complying with certain conditions.

Mr Foran, who was granted legal aid, was ordered to stay out of the city centre except when attending court or the social welfare offices on Dominick Street.

The matter was adjourned to November for DPP’s directions.