Ei Electronics to host open day in Shannon to celebrate milestone presence

THE management of Ei Electronics has announced plans for an open day to be held on Sunday, September 23, celebrating 55 years of manufacturing in Shannon and 30 years as an Irish company.

The open day involves an invitation to all employees - past and present, their families, customers, suppliers, members of the local community, local schools to come together and celebrate these milestone anniversaries of Ei’s presence in Shannon.

In addition to tours of the Ei factory and new Centre of Excellence, there will be a tented village with BBQ refreshments, fun for the kids, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

CEO Mick Guinee said: “The Ei success story has been a wonderful journey over many decades. Our aim at the outset was to maintain valuable manufacturing jobs in Shannon, and build a successful and sustainable international business. Today, after 55 years, we are the largest employer in Shannon. Our Open Day is an opportunity to celebrate these achievements with our local community, and pay tribute to employees, past and present.”

Over half a century ago, in 1963, General Electric (USA) established a fledgling Irish manufacturing operation in Shannon; the EI or ‘Emerald Isle’ Company as it was originally known. 25 years later in 1988 following a Management Buyout of GE’s Irish interests in Shannon, led by the then MD, Michael ‘Mick’ Guinee and other members of his team, Ei Electronics as we know it today was born.

“Our success is a tribute to the dedication of very many people over several decades. We are particularly proud of the fact that over the years we have made a valuable contribution to our local community and this region, making it a better place to live and work for the current and future generations,” said Mr Guinee.

The Open Day will provide a unique opportunity for a behind scenes view of the largest employer in Shannon, with over 700 employees and exports to 30 countries worldwide, an exemplar of successful indigenous Irish industry.

As Ireland’s largest indigenous electronics manufacturer and exporter the company continues to grow and expand, and the Management welcomes any potential candidates to come along on the day and see what exciting career opportunities the company has to offer. This will be facilitated through a dedicated careers desk.

The celebration will be a great occasion to meet old friends, see the technology, and meet the people that have made Ei a world leader in Fire and Gas sensing products over six decades.

The open day takes place this Sunday from 11am to 6pm. See www.eielectronics.com for more.