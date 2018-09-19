Caring County Limerick village hosts three fundraisers for Milford Hospice

EVERY autumn the caring community Cappamore joins together to put on three separate fundraisers for Milford Hospice. Two of the events take place on Thursday, September 20 with a coffee evening in O’Dwyer’s and Cappamore bingo - founded a few weeks after Limerick’s second last All-Ireland win!

Tommie Ryan, of the bingo committee, said €3,000 must be won.

“There is also a monster raffle including a signed Limerick jersey and lots of prizes. This bingo night each year attracts a lot of extra patrons to support Milford and be in with chance to win big money. It starts at 8.30pm,” said Tommie.

The committee is looking forward to their 45th birthday on November 9 and celebrate the amazing contribution of three ever present members from the very beginning - Mary Murphy, Pat Fogarty and Eddie Murphy.

Kathleen O’Dwyer, of the bar and lounge on Main Street, said locals have been enquiring when this year’s event is taking place. The time and date is from 7.30pm next Thursday, September 20, and Kathleen expressed her thanks to everyone who comes each year to support this great cause. A great spread of homemade food is guaranteed and patrons can donate to Milford.

Then after a two week break it is time for John O’Neill’s annual fundraising dance. Karen and the Dolans will be providing the music in Hayes’ on Saturday night, October 6. This is John’s eighth year holding the dance for Milford. Like the coffee evening and bingo, many make a special effort to support the good cause.

“Milford need funds on a continuous basis to do the great work they do. Cappamore parish is delighted each year to organise these various events,” said Tommie.