Limerick council calls on firms for solutions to deal with fire safety in old buildings

LIMERICK City and County Council is calling on companies to develop solutions to fire safety and access at historic buildings within the city centre.

The local authority has teamed up with Enterprise Ireland, Dublin City Council, the Local Enterprise Office (Leo) and Innovate Limerick for a Small Business Innovation Research competition.​

Some €80,000 is being made available in funding.

It’s looking for cost effective solutions to deal with fire safety and universal access in the ongoing use of the historic buildings to create a more sustainable development model for these historic structures.

Rosie Webb, the senior architect with Limerick City and County Council said: “This is an excellent opportunity for small and emerging companies to propose innovative solutions and technologies to address the dereliction and underuse of historic buildings in the city centre.”

Successful applicants will be selected by an open competition process run in two phases – feasibility and prototyping.

The contest is open to anyone with an idea or solution, including organisations of all sizes, tech developers, solution and service providers, universities and entrepreneurs.

Eamon Ryan, the head of enterprise at Leo added: “The competition gives a platform to small firms with innovative ideas to actively tackle societal needs and challenges through strategic collaborations with public bodies. This is done through competitive challenges and the challenge being launched today targets important issues. I look forward to seeing the solutions coming from this challenge which has the potential to make positive impacts both here in Ireland and around the globe.”

Full information and the invitations to tender will be available on September 14 on www.etenders.gov.ie and www.limerick.ie.

A briefing event will be held in Limerick on October 3 – for more information, telephone 061-556000.