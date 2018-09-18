Limerick ladies to put pedal to the mettle for the Marie Keating Foundation

LADIES @ The Hub cycling group was only formed last year but already they have thousands of euros raised for charity and tens of thousands of miles under their belts.

The Limerick club, which is affiliated to the Hub Cycling Club, is made up of women of different fitness, age, and ability. It provides a friendly, supportive and active environment for women to cycle safely and socialise.

Members all agree the key emphasis is on camaraderie and fun. On Sunday, September 23 they will set off on their second annual charity event – Think Pink Cycle – for the Marie Keating Foundation. There is the option of a 30km or 75km route. Both start at Ahane GAA Club. Last year, over €3,000 was raised.

Brenda Ryan, Ballyneety, said the Marie Keating Foundation, which provides cancer information and support, is a charity close to all the women’s hearts. Brenda says every cent from the registration fee will go to the foundation.

“All our expenses for running it – road marshals, catering – is covered by our sponsors Centra Ireland,” said Brenda.

New members are also welcome. Brenda says if you put a message about going for a cycle into a Whatsapp group, you have three or four women to go with you.

There is also the mental and physical benefits.

“If you are having a bad day it is great for the head. The hardest part is getting your bum on the saddle!” said Brenda.

Log onto mariekeating.ie for more information and to register or just come along on the day.