Another Limerick punter lands €16k win with six-horse accumulator

It's been a lucky week in gambling in Limerick as another punter scooped a racing bet bringing home more than €16,000 this Sunday.

On Saturday, one lucky punter won over €18,600 in a massive accumulator. So today is a bit of a deja vu as a second winner won a monstrous €16,010.14 with a six-horse accumulator at the races.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €20 each way accumulator, total stake €40, which consisted of one selection at Ffos Las, Altra Vita at 9/4 in the 4.40, and five at the Curragh, Eziyra at Evens in the 2.35, Havana Grey at 7/4 in the 3.05, Skitter Scatter at 4/1 in the 3.40, Quorto at 11/8 in the 4.15 and Flag of Honour at 2/1 in the 4.50 all on Sunday.

All six selections won their respective races resulting in a staggering return of €12,475.45.

Two horses won at greater odds, Eziyra at 11/8 and Havana Grey at 15/8, seeing BoyleSports best odds guarantee kick in and an extra €3,534.70 added to the winnings, bringing their total windfall up to €16,010.14.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “There must be a crystal ball in Limerick that we don’t know about after a second customer landed over €15,000 as a result of their savvy punting. Between our winning Shannonsiders they walked away with a combined windfall of €34,682.59. We want to wish them both the very best of lucky when spending and enjoying their amazing winnings.”