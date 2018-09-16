Disgust at break-in at Doon Men’s Shed in County Limerick

THE TARGETING of Doon’s Men’s Shed has been met with disgust in the parish.

Deputy Niall Collins said there is a lot of anger in the locality at the break-in which took place last week. The shed is located in the former Convent of Mercy in the village. The perpetrators gained entry to both the convent and shed by smashing windows in the early hours of Tuesday, September 4.

Pakie O’Brien, chairman, said he and his fellow members feel like the criminals responsible “invaded our privacy”.

“We are all over 70 years of age. We are certainly disappointed but nothing was taken from ourselves or the convent because there was nothing to take,” said Pakie.

The thieves may have thought there was tools there but they jumped the gun. The men’s shed has been successful in getting a grant from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“We have equipment ordered from Joe McKenna’s but thank God we didn’t have them in the workshop. It is a warning to us. We will be securing everything in the future,” said Pakie.

However, a gentleman next door wasn’t as lucky as the men’s shed or convent.

“He was building a stone wall and believe it or believe it not they stole his new wheelbarrow, two shovels and his coat. I’m sure those guys, whoever they are, wouldn’t be working a shovel,” said Pakie, who added that they have the sympathy of the parish of Doon after word spread of the break-in.

“We are catering for a group that very few people look after. We cover Annacarty, Oola, Cappamore and Doon.

“If they came from Timbuktu everybody that comes inside the door is quite welcome.

“Monday night is our meeting night. We discuss our business and the discussion can turn to hurling and football. Wednesday and Thursday are our work days,” said Pakie, who thanked the Sisters of Mercy for kindly letting them use the convent and helping them with expenses.

Deputy Niall Collins said there is a lot of anger in the locality at what happened.

“This is a group that in less than a year have grown from six to 36 members. They have made a very positive contribution and provide a vitally important social outlet in the community.

“And not just in Doon but in surrounding parishes. It is very sad to see their shed and the convent being broken in to. Thankfully none of their tools were taken and I have no doubt that they will continue to go from strength to strength,” said Deputy Collins.

Gardai in Bruff are investigating. Anybody with any information is asked to contact them on 061 382940.