Judge critical of ‘stupid’ planning condition for weekly Limerick car boot sale

LEGAL proceedings have been initiated against the operator of a weekly car boot sale in Limerick over his failure to prevent illegal parking.

Limerick City and County Council has begun district court proceedings against Stephen Keogh, who runs the popular car-boot sale at Garryglass Industrial Estate, Ballysimon every Sunday.

The weekly car boot sale runs from 8am to 4pm and includes both indoor and outdoor stalls.

Solicitor Will Leahy, representing the local authority, told Judge Marian O’Leary a specific condition of the defendant’s planning permission requires him to take measures to prevent those attending the market from parking “on the edge” of public roads.

The judge was told there have been ongoing problems with cars parking on footpaths and blocking cycle lanes which led to the prosecution before the court.

Photographs of cars illegally parked on a Sunday earlier this month were produced during the brief court hearing.

Having viewed the photographs, Judge O’Leary noted the cars were parked on public roads and not within the industrial estate.

”What is he supposed to to?” she asked.

“He is supposed to put traffic cones along the way,” replied Mr Leahy, who added Mr Keogh could “employ somebody” to manage traffic.

The judge noted that any traffic cones would have to be left on the outside of the cycle lanes to ensure the safety of cyclists.

While accepting the planning permission granted by the council requires Mr Keogh to prevent illegal parking, the judge commented it was a “stupid condition” and that it was “all very strange”.

She also suggested that An Garda Siochana might have a role to play in resolving the issue.

Solicitor Kevin Sherry said his client accepts that people attending the car-boot sale should not be parking on footpaths or cycle lanes.

Requesting an adjournment of the case, he said Mr Keogh would make efforts to resolve the issue.

”All avenues are being explored,” he said.

The proceedings were adjourned to next month.