Limerick council initiates legal action over ‘edifice’ at halting site

COURT proceedings are underway in relation to what has been described as an 'edifice' at a halting site in Limerick city.

Limerick City and County Council has initiated legal action against Patrick Casey of Toppins Field, Rathbane over his alleged failure to comply with an enforcement notice.

The notice, which was served on him almost a year ago, requires him to remove an unauthorised shed which is located near his home.

After being informed Mr Casey is contesting the matter, solicitor Will Leahy requested an early hearing date.

He said the shed is located on council-owned lands and that its continuing presence is impacting on other residents and members of the public.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said the shed, which is used to keep horses, was built some time ago and that there is “no risk or impediment to the public”.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary his client has retained an architect who will prepare a report ahead of the case being heard.

Mr McCarthy objected to the matter being heard in Kilmallock saying it “doesn’t deserve exceptional treatment”.

The case, which will last around an hour, was adjourned to October 18 for hearing.