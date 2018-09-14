Limerick garda division to get new recruits in coming weeks

THE Limerick garda division is set to get a boost in the coming weeks with the arrival of nine new recruits.

The probationer gardai, who passed out last week, will initially be attached to garda stations in the city allowing for the transfer of some personnel to stations in the Bruff and Newcastle West districts.

It’s understood no final decision has been made by Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche as to how many gardai will be transferred from the city following the arrival of the probationer gardai.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who took up the role at Garda Headquarters last week, attended the latest ceremony at the Garda Training College in Templemore which saw 185 members being attested.

It was the third attestation to have taken place in 2018 and brings the number of new recruits this year to around 600.

A further 200 recruits are due to attest in November.

Following their arrival in Limerick, it is expected the nine new recruits will initially be assigned to community policing units in the city.

Ten probationer gardai took up duty in Limerick at the beginning of July following their passing out ceremony.

“We will put them out on the beat, get them to know the people in their areas, get contacts and build up the communications with young people,” said Chief Supt Roche at the time.