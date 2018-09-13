Gardai in Limerick arrest man following early morning burglary at city shop

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a man following an early morning burglary at a shop in the city centre.

The man in his 30s was arrested following a burglary at a shop on William Street this Thursday morning.

Gardai received reports of a possible burglary that had taken place at a shop on William Street at around 5am.

While on route to the scene, gardai stopped a man who was found to be in possession of items that had been taken during the course of the burglary, a spokesperson said.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.