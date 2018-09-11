Limerick criminal refused compassionate bail to attend friend’s funeral

A CONVICTED criminal who is facing trial for a number of serious offences has failed in his bid to secure bail to attend the funeral of a close friend.

At Limerick District Court this Tuesday, the 20-year-old who was refused bail by the High Court earlier this year, applied for compassionate bail to allow him attend the removal and funeral of his friend later this week.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan told Judge Mary Cashin the deceased, who died in tragic circumstances in recent days, had lived “across the road” from her client.

The mother of the man who died told the court her son “would have loved” to have the defendant attend his funeral.

“They were more like brothers than friends,” she said during the in-camera (closed to the public) hearing.

The woman who was dressed in black while in the witnesses box added that all she wanted was for the defendant “to be able to say goodbye” to her son.

Opposing the application for bail, Detective Garda Paul Crowley said he knows both men and he accepted they would have been close associates and would have “hung out together”.

However, he said there are not related and that he had serious concerns in relation to the defendant and his likely behaviour if released.

He expressed concerns the 20-year, who is accused of threatening to kill another man earlier this year, would abscond and that he may engage in criminality if released – even for a short time.

After considering the matter, Judge Cashin indicated she was refusing the application.

“In human terms the court would like to accede to the request,” she said.

However, she added she was satisfied it was “reasonably necessary” to refuse bail in the circumstances.