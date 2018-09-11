Man arrested and charged in Limerick after cocaine is seized

A MAN has been arrested and charged in Limerick after cocaine was seized during a search of a house in the city.

Gardai arrested a man in his late 40s and seized approximately €1,800 worth of suspected cocaine on Monday night.

Gardai from the Henry Street Detective Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in Mossgrove Avenue, Caherdavin at around 8.30pm on Monday.

“During the course of the search gardai seized approximately €1800 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, along with drug paraphernalia,” said a spokesman.

A man in his late 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.