Conscious cups: Limerick cafes join green campaign for reusable mugs

KING’s Island businesses are set to continue with a green-theme sweeping Limerick, with the launch of the King’s Island Conscious Cup Campaign.

The Conscious Cup Campaign aims to reduce and eventually eliminate single use cups by encouraging coffee drinkers to switch to reusable cups with businesses offering an incentive in return.

While many think disposable coffee cups are recyclable, due to the combination of plastic and paper in their design they are impossible to recycle.

“Preventing waste and litter is a key part of managing the impact of litter and waste in our environment,” Mayor of Limerick James Collins said. “The Conscious Cup Campaign is an excellent national initiative and I am delighted to see the business on King’s Island coming together to support it.”

Businesses, including the Abbey Bridge Café, the Absolute Hotel, Katie Daly’s, King John’s Castle, the Limerick City and County Council cafe, The Locke, Stix, Nelly’s Corner, Tracey’s and St Mary’s Community Café have now registered with the campaign and are offering discounts to those who bring their own reusable cups.

Other businesses in Limerick taking part in the campaign include: The Hunt Museum Café, Chez Le Fab, Creed’s Shop in Elton and The Green Onion.

This is something very important for the work of the city centre Tidy Towns group, according to chair Helen O Donnell.

“It will form a definite action for the City’s 2019 Tidy Towns application. It’s heartening to see that the businesses have been so receptive and willing to be part of the campaign. It will benefit everyone in the long run.”

Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral the Very Reverend Niall J Sloane said: “St Mary’s is very aware of the care of environment we are delighted to support this and work on this initiative with all our partners on King’s Island and the wider Limerick community.

The King’s Island Conscious Cup Campaign brings a renewed focus on reuse, according to Sinead McDonnell, Environmental Awareness Officer with Limerick City and County Council.

“If any other cafe is interested in learning more they can contact me on sinead.mcdonnell@limerick.ie or log on to www.consciouscup.ie. All businesses who sign up will be geotagged by the national Conscious Cup Campaign and will be sent a free Conscious Cup pack.” For more details on the campaign, see www.consciouscup.ie