All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler to join gardai

BARRY O’Connell was one of the players to bring Liam MacCarthy to Henry Street on Friday and he could be back there again in the future.

In a good way! During his speech in the garda station, John Kiely, manager, said the Kildimo-Pallaskenry club man was joining the force.

“We wish Barry well. He is fit, at least he was two weeks ago! I don’t know what he will do in the 5k run now but I’ll whip him into shape again,” joked John.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said: “I’m delighted to see we have a new recruit in Barry coming in here shortly. I’d say he will pass the fitness test. If you have anymore we’ll take them!”

Strangely not one of the 36 panel is a member of An Garda Siochana but Barry is looking forward to changing that.

“I was part of the 2017 summer recruitment. There are a few stages between the aptitude test, interview and fitness test. I have them done so I am just waiting now to get a call to go to Templemore.

“It is eight months in Templemore then you are out on probation for about a year and a half to two years so then you’re fully qualified garda,” said Barry.

What drew him to the gardai?

“I’m finished college. I did business and sports management and I was weighing up my options then. I got talking to Eamon [Superintendent Eamon O’Neill and part of Limerick’s logistics team] and I got talking to another few people who were in Templemore at the time. It just appealed to me. I think maybe the sporting background probably stands to you as a garda as well,” said Barry.

A crook definitely wouldn’t want the six foot plus half back chasing him down. And what about his teammates – could he have to rap their knuckles on and off the pitch?

“There are a few heads around alright. I’ll have to tell them to keep the head down,” he laughs.