All-Star Barney to launch fundraiser for Limerick GAA club

DUBLIN footballing All Star from the 1980s, Barney Rock, will launch the Newcastle West GAA club’s big fundraiser of 2018 this Thursday night in the Longcourt House Hotel.

And while Barney will be outshone by the Liam MacCarthy Cup which will sit on the top table on the night, he will undoubtedly bring with him some of the excitement, glamour and sense of pride following Dublin’s historic four-in-a-row on Sunday.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Michael Collins are also expected to attend the launch and get the drive to raise €30,000 off to a good start.

“The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the development of new facilities in the club grounds,” club chairwoman, Margaret Hannan explained. This will involve new changing rooms and new bathroom facilities as well as meeting rooms and a coffee dock for parents looking out at training sessions. “This will benefit all involved in the club and the community as it will solidify our position as a county ground,” Ms Hannan added.

The project is estimated to cost over €200,000 but a Sports Capital Grant of €80,000 has been secured and a target of €30,000 set for the fundraiser. The club hopes to borrow the difference.

And she extended an open welcome to all to attend the launch.

The chosen vehicle for the fundraising is the new show, The 20k Drop, which operates in much the same way as the British TV show, The £100,000 Drop.

The 20k Drop is run nationwide by Pallas Marketing and the format involves eight contestants, each of whom will receive €2500. They are asked questions and must place their money on what they believe are the correct answers. If they are wrong, they lose the money but, having answered eight questions, they get to keep any money remaining.

Those attending this Thursday’s launch will be given a sneak preview of the game show which will take place in the Longcourt House Hotel on Saturday, October 6. Tickets will go on sale from this Thursday from any member of the committee. Individual tickets cost €20 with four for €50 for families or groups.

But they are expected to sell out in advance and people are being encouraged to buy early for what promises to be an entertaining and fun-filled night.

“We are delighted with the response from the local companies who have come on board as major sponsors and advertisers,” Ms Hannan added. Anyone who want to support them can email ncwgaa20K@gmail.com

The launch begins at 8pm this Thursday in the Longcourt House Hotel. The Liam McCarthy Cup will be there but no members of the victorious Limerick team will attend. A formal victory event with team members is being planned for Newcastle West next month.