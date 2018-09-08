Heaven on earth for Limerick model collectors on Sunday

MANY thought Mark Tierney, from Caherconlish, was mad when he started the Limerick Diecast Model and Diorama Show in 2010.

But it has grown out of all proportion and this Sunday, September 9 marks its eight event in the South Court Hotel. It runs from 10am to 6pm. Mark, of M&M Diecast Models, says they have a great variety of traders and displayers coming from all over the country with their model dioramas and collections.

“These include trucks, tractors, plant and construction machinery, lego, trains, military, dolls houses and cars,” said Mark. These are anything but toys as the detail and precision is incredible. Mark says in 2015 they introduced a show feature and they have a special one on Sunday.

“Well-known model collector John Cusack from Fedamore is creating a section of the recently completed Gort to Tuam motorway in diecast form .

“It will be built on site in the South Court Hotel. The diorama consists of a full phase by phase build of a motorway from a green field to a rock cut to the filling of the road section to tarring the road and all other site works. It will also consist of a fully ledged flyover / underpass bridge with slip roads off it including timber rail fencing and signage right through to the completed motorway open for vehicles,” said Mark. It will have to be seen to be believed.

To ensure every detail is correct John and Mark travelled all over Ireland to construction dealers and other companies who would be contracted in to complete such a motorway project.

“This is going to be one of the biggest and most detailed 1:50 scale construction dioramas ever constructed in Ireland. John’s diorama will span 32 foot long by 10 foot wide,” said Mark, who wishes John well as he is celebrates 25 years as a diecast model collector. His own collection is huge.

As always, proceeds of the show will go to Limerick Animal Welfare.