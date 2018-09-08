Irish Water confirms delay to upgrade works in Limerick village

IRISH Water has confirmed a delay in the project to install 1.9km of water mains and 950m of new rising mains in Hospital.

”Challenging ground conditions have caused some delays in the programme of works but our contractors are working to mitigate this and expect to complete the work on Main Street by the end of September,” said a spokesperson.

Part of the street has been reduced to one lane with temporary traffic lights erected. One parent who rang the Leader said it is “bedlam” at school time.

Irish Water said they regret any inconvenience associated with this essential work.

The long-needed works began at the beginning of August.